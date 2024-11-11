The Yellow Mustard Brand To Avoid Adding To Your Grocery Cart

Mustard's history spans thousands of years, but it wasn't until French's debut at the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair that yellow mustard became a household staple in America. While this classic spread remains a major player in the food industry, with the market expected to grow over $9 billion by 2029, not every mustard deserves a spot in your grocery cart.

Advertisement

After taste testing 10 different yellow mustards and ranking them from worst to best, we discovered that Great Value Southwest Hot Mustard just doesn't make the cut. Our reviewer noted, "the heat inside of this mustard was really muted... and it lacked the mustard seed flavor that typically defines a great offering." Rather than fulfilling its promise of spice, it feels like an afterthought rather than a standout.

Labeling a product as "hot" comes with the pressure to deliver, and falling short can quickly sour customer expectations. Thankfully not all of the contenders left us disappointed. In fact some truly impressed overall and should be on the shelves of any well-stocked pantry.