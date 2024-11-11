The Yellow Mustard Brand To Avoid Adding To Your Grocery Cart
Mustard's history spans thousands of years, but it wasn't until French's debut at the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair that yellow mustard became a household staple in America. While this classic spread remains a major player in the food industry, with the market expected to grow over $9 billion by 2029, not every mustard deserves a spot in your grocery cart.
After taste testing 10 different yellow mustards and ranking them from worst to best, we discovered that Great Value Southwest Hot Mustard just doesn't make the cut. Our reviewer noted, "the heat inside of this mustard was really muted... and it lacked the mustard seed flavor that typically defines a great offering." Rather than fulfilling its promise of spice, it feels like an afterthought rather than a standout.
Labeling a product as "hot" comes with the pressure to deliver, and falling short can quickly sour customer expectations. Thankfully not all of the contenders left us disappointed. In fact some truly impressed overall and should be on the shelves of any well-stocked pantry.
Our top mustard picks
Heinz's Yellow Mustard landed in the top spot with its vinegary tang and thick, smooth consistency. French's Yellow Mustard followed closely behind, offering a bolder flavor but could have used a bit more acidity to balance its profile. Woeber's Jalapeño Mustard rounded out our top three, with our reviewer highlighting its fiery heat, though the sulfuric aroma might be a bit much for sensitive noses.
In recent years, mustard shortages had us wondering if we'd have to go without this traditional topping, especially since yellow mustard finds its way into everything from deviled eggs and marinades to salad dressings. It is super easy to make with mustard seeds, vinegar, and a dash of creativity, often producing a stronger flavor than typical store options. A great store-bought mustard should mimic these homemade qualities, striking the right balance of heat, acidity, and texture. For consistency, we focused on these elements in our ranking and ensured fairness by shaking each bottle for 10 seconds before tasting and consuming straight from the bottle, with a spoon.
We asked ourselves: Was the mustard thick enough to hold its shape but easy to squeeze out? And did it have that distinctive bite that makes mustard so iconic? As our reviewer put it, "The mustards that did best in our ranking had a solid, approachable taste, and are super versatile — great for just about any dish that needs that little mustardy kick."