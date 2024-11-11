Try This Free Hot Cheetos Hack On Your Next 7-Eleven Trip

If it's been a while since you've had a Big Bite from 7-Eleven — you know, the hot dogs that have been rolling on their glizzy treadmill for so long, they're not only shriveled but also a disturbing shade of shoe leather brown — then you've likely forgotten all about the complimentary chili and cheese dispenser. That's right, located near the grill case in most stores is a device that squirts neon orange liquid cheese and a meat sauce onto your all-beef frank, free of charge. But here's the thing: You don't need a Big Bite to take advantage of that offer.

Advertisement

Instead, jazz up a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos by loading it with the free 7-Eleven condiments, creating a convenience store feast that should satisfy any buzzed late-night craving. We learned about the hack on TikTok, but 7-Eleven customers with the same idea have also described it on Reddit. Essentially, the creation is a classic walking taco, a snack whose name refers to its portability that you might have had at a fair or even a high school football game. In some regions, it's also known as a Frito pie due to the popularity of using the branded curly corn chips as the base, which is then ladled with Texas-style chili and showered with grated cheddar.