Try This Free Hot Cheetos Hack On Your Next 7-Eleven Trip
If it's been a while since you've had a Big Bite from 7-Eleven — you know, the hot dogs that have been rolling on their glizzy treadmill for so long, they're not only shriveled but also a disturbing shade of shoe leather brown — then you've likely forgotten all about the complimentary chili and cheese dispenser. That's right, located near the grill case in most stores is a device that squirts neon orange liquid cheese and a meat sauce onto your all-beef frank, free of charge. But here's the thing: You don't need a Big Bite to take advantage of that offer.
Instead, jazz up a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos by loading it with the free 7-Eleven condiments, creating a convenience store feast that should satisfy any buzzed late-night craving. We learned about the hack on TikTok, but 7-Eleven customers with the same idea have also described it on Reddit. Essentially, the creation is a classic walking taco, a snack whose name refers to its portability that you might have had at a fair or even a high school football game. In some regions, it's also known as a Frito pie due to the popularity of using the branded curly corn chips as the base, which is then ladled with Texas-style chili and showered with grated cheddar.
A spicy creation that is all that and a bag of chips
Really, any bag of chips that pairs well with chili and cheese would work for this trick. And if you want to go wild with the store's smorgasbord of freebies, dive into the toppings bar (provided the clerk on duty has stocked it). The selection typically includes items like relish, tomatoes, sauerkraut, pickled jalapeños, chopped onion, and Italian peppers. While there are plenty of accounts on social media about customers' liberal use of the chili and cheese dispenser, you may want to err on the side of caution and ask an employee if you can douse your Flamin' Hot Crunchy Cheetos (or otherwise) first.
Yes, a sign on the condiment machine advertises that its contents are free, and the company itself has publicized that fact on X (formerly Twitter) with posts like "We at #7eleven believe that free chili and cheese is your dog given right." However, some users on social media say they've been scolded or even charged a buck or two for pumping cheese and chili onto food that didn't come from the hot case. So, if your local cashier happens to be stingy with the condiments, you could always just create your own at home by using this recipe for New Mexico red chile Frito pie — granted, the ingredients are a little fancier and the finished product is not as easy to eat on the go.