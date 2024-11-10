For The Crispiest Tonkatsu, Avoid This Easy Mistake

Overcrowding the frying pan is a mistake that you can avoid by simply frying your tonkatsu in small batches. However, there are plenty of other steps you can take in your quest for that golden, crispy breaded exterior. Because the key to proper frying is to maintain a precise temperature, tools like a candy thermometer and a cast iron skillet will help you keep tabs on the temperature and keep the temperature from fluctuating. A wide and deep frying pan like this one will allow for larger batches without overcrowding while also preventing spillage or splatter for a mess-free frying experience.

How you compose the batter or breading for tonkatsu is also crucial to optimize its crunchiness. Panko breadcrumbs are the best type of breadcrumbs for a crispy tonkatsu crust. A trick to get the thickest coating of panko is to bolster your egg wash with a spoonful or two of flour since a heavier egg wash can support and draw more breadcrumbs. You can also swap wheat flour for cornstarch as the first dry dredging to enhance crunch.

Tonkatsu needs that shatteringly crispy exterior to stand up to the traditional sauce you'll drizzle over it before placing it atop a bed of steamed white rice. Tonkatsu sauce is simple blend of ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, oyster sauce, and sugar. You can also purchase this bulldog tonkatsu sauce we use in our pork tonkatsu recipe, or swap it for Japanese brown curry.

