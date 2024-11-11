How To Pick A Main Course To Go With French Onion Soup

French onion soup is a timeless comforting dish filled with tender caramelized onions and savory beef broth steeped with herbs, perfectly topped with delectably gooey cheese melted over baguette slices. Whether you're making an easy French onion soup at home or dining at one of the best restaurants for French onion soup in NYC, we're here to guide you in how to pick a main course to pair with the oniony soup.

Since the flavors of French onion soup can be bold, especially due to the gruyere (and yes, you do have to use gruyere cheese for French onion soup!), it's wise to pair it with a main course that doesn't have too many wild or competing flavors. This isn't to say that you should select a bland, flavorless dish, but rather one that complements the flavors of the soup. A small cut of beef braised in red wine with root vegetables like potatoes, turnips, or carrots would make a substantial main course to accompany the French onion soup, or a cut of pork like a pork chop or a simple roasted tenderloin dish.

If the portion of French onion soup at a restaurant is large and filling — the bread and cheese in the soup can make it a substantial starter — you may not be looking for such a hearty entree. You may wish to have another starter as your main. Many French restaurants have bone marrow and toasted sourdough bread as an appetizer, which would be a stellar choice to follow the soup, as the flavors are similar and both items can be a bit indulgent.

