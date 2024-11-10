The Best Method For Storing And Reheating Your Leftover Gravy Is Also The Easiest

Made too much gravy for one sitting? It happens to the best of us. Luckily, Tasting Table spoke to Freda Sugarman, Executive Chef at Sarabeth's Greenwich Village, and she has some sage words of wisdom for storing and reheating leftover gravy. "No fancy tricks here," she says. "Just cool and cover the gravy. Add a bit of stock and reheat in a pot."

Reheating gravy takes just five to 10 minutes; if you typically make it from scratch, you could be saving yourself more than 20 minutes of prep. It's a handy surplus ingredient to have in the fridge, too. Gravy leftovers are fantastic for creative recipes like pot pies, stuffed potatoes, and even a shepherd's pie with a twist. A simple cool-then-cover strategy is all you need to repurpose the hearty sauce. Adding stock helps to combat any thinning from the separation of essential fats and liquid, thickening the consistency so that it looks and tastes brand new. Of course, maybe you don't have to reheat it at all? If you're storing gravy for someone who's running late for dinner, a thermos is the sure-fire way to keep your gravy warmer for longer.

