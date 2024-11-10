The Food Safety Mistake To Avoid When Applying Brisket Rub

So how can you apply a dry rub on your brisket without getting everyone in your house sick? As we mentioned, you'll want to avoid sticking your hands back in the bowl after you've touched raw meat, so try to get the full amount that you want to use all at once. Aim for one tablespoon per pound of brisket, and rub it around every inch of surface area to coat your protein completely.

If you find that you need more rub after your hands have touched the raw meat, you have a few options. You can wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds, and stick them back in when dry to dig out more spices. Or, you can use a clean spoon to pour more rub onto your brisket (washing it if it touches your tainted hands). With a wet rub, you'll want to first spread your mixture on your beef with a spoon, then switch to your hands to rub it in fully, so make sure to wash your utensil afterward.

A third option, of course, is to touch your rub again with dirty hands and toss it afterward. However, this would be a waste, since these mixtures can last for up to six months if you keep them in an airtight container. Once you're all done, be sure you thoroughly wash any cutting boards, knives, or countertops that touched your raw brisket.

