Spend Way Less Time Cooking Lentils With An Easy Method Switch

Lentils are hearty, satisfying, and nutritious, but if you've ever tried to cook them on the stovetop, you know it's a time-consuming job. Depending on which of the seven types of lentils you choose, you may need to soak them for a few hours and then spend another 30 to 45 minutes boiling them on the stove. But thanks to the invention of the Instant Pot, you can cut prep time down to 15 minutes or less.

Note that this method isn't suited to every type of lentil. While green and brown ones can stand up to the high-pressure environment of this tool, think twice before cooking yellow and red lentils in your Instant Pot. Because the brighter-colored varieties are already split when they're sold, they tend to lose their form and turn to mush when they're cooked this way. However, the green and brown ones will end up perfectly tender in half the time they'd take on the stove: Just six to eight minutes at high pressure for brown ones or eight to 10 for green ones.