What's The Difference Between A Paysanne Cut And A Rough Chop?

If you're a home cook who didn't go to culinary school, you've likely mastered lots of cutting techniques that you don't know the technical names for. Stacking your herbs into a neat little pile and chopping them into fine ribbons? You've conquered the chiffonade. Cutting identical batons of carrot and dicing them finely into perfect squares? You're now proficient at the brunoise chop. And while it isn't compulsory that you learn the proper terms for all these techniques, it can help to understand what they are to make it easier to follow a recipe that calls for julienned bell peppers or rondelle beets. Indeed, many recipes use these terms as a shorthand that encompasses how to best prep anything from celery and parsley to brocolli and radish in one word.

Chopping your vegetables in the wrong way can also have an adverse affect on the texture, appearance and taste of your meals too, which is why you shouldn't overlook terms like a "paysanne cut" or a rough chop. You might guess that a paysanne cut is just the French term for a rough chop but it's actually slightly different. It isn't a huge mistake if you use these terms interchangeably but they do have their own specific meanings.