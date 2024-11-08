Turn Store-Bought Cookie Dough Into The Ultimate PB&J Snack With One Easy Step

Store-bought cookie dough is the perfect blank canvas for building tasty desserts. Since you don't have to put in the effort to make the dough from scratch, you can focus your energy on more fun endeavors, like upgrading it with brown butter and spices. However, if a peanut butter and jelly twist is what you're after, look no further than those two main ingredients.

Here's what you'll do: Separate your store-bought dough into individual pieces, then roll each one into a ball and press it in the middle to flatten it out. Place little spoonfuls of peanut butter and jelly in the center and seal the top so that the fillings are completely covered, then gently roll it into a ball shape once more. Finally, either bake your cookies in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 18 minutes or pop them in the air fryer for 10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. With hardly any extra effort, you'll be left with deliciously gooey, peanut butter and jelly-filled centers that will make your cookies feel like rich desserts.