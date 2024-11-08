The Prohibition-Era Soda Brand That Made History In Ohio

As Prohibition went into effect across America in May of 1920, breweries closed — and soda production opened. Big-time breweries like Miller and Anheuser-Busch, as well as local producers like Akron Beverage in Akron, Ohio, switched their production to bottling soft drinks, and other soda-specific businesses soon followed, including Akron's own NORKA Sparkling Beverages in 1924.

NORKA (Akron, spelled backwards) sold flavored sodas to the greater Akron area, offering eight flavors: Orange, cherry-strawberry, ginger ale, root beer, cream soda, grape, lemon-lime, and a mixer the company called QK. At peak production in the 1930s, the team of 50 employees would package 24,000 bottles a day — a testament to the soda's popularity.

NORKA closed in 1962, but the craft soda brand was revived in 2015. Today, four of the core flavors — orange, cherry-strawberry, ginger ale, and root beer — are back on the production line. Tapping into nostalgia and civic pride, the reboot of this beloved local brand has found a lot of community support. For those seeking out a classic soda taste (with the modern-day updates of natural flavoring and pure cane sugar), it's one great thing to come out of Prohibition. And hey, if you decide to use NORKA as a mixer, you've got much better choices than bathtub gin.

