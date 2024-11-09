The Ohio Restaurant Where You'll Find Jimmy Carter's Signature On A Hot Dog Bun

Jimmy Carter, the former Georgia peanut farmer and 39th president of the U.S., naturally has a soft spot for Southern food — grits, fried chicken, collards, and corn on the cob, to name a few. When Carter was in office he would often request for White House chefs to prepare "country food" for himself and the First Lady. But what did a younger Jimmy Carter eat while on the campaign trail, away from his Southern favorites? In Toledo, Ohio, it was hot dogs — Hungarian hot dogs to be exact.

Advertisement

Tony Packo's restaurant was opened in Toledo's first-generation Hungarian neighborhood of Birmingham, when Tony Packo Sr., along with his brothers, created Packo's Original Hot Dog. Using spices and meat familiar to Hungarians, Packo successfully sold the comfort food at reasonable prices. The eatery has since been handed down to Tony Jr., and it's well-known for reasons other than the food. In 1972, actor Burt Reynolds was invited to the restaurant and kindly asked for an autograph. With little around to sign, Reynolds grabbed a hot dog bun and put his John Hancock directly on it. Thus was born the tradition of famous patrons autographing a bun when they visited the restaurant. When Toledo native actor Jamie Farr worked Tony Packo's into the script on the television show M*A*S*H, the number of customers and celebrities began to increase. To Packo's delight, in 1976, Jimmy Carter was one of the first politicians to sign a hot dog bun, penning "next president" after his name.

Advertisement