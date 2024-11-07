Are Colored And Flavored Pastas One And The Same?

The world of pasta is vast and varied, with noodles coming in a wide range of shapes, sizes, textures, and even colors and flavors. But before you start cooking up a rainbow, you should know that colored and flavored pasta are not the same thing, at least, not always. They're different entities that both reside within the realm of customized pasta. There are flavored pasta varieties that aren't colored (like this Morelli brand garlic and basil linguine) and colored pasta shapes that aren't flavored (like rainbow striped farfalle produced by Donne Del Grano).

The main thing to keep in mind when distinguishing the difference is intent. Colored pasta is all about aesthetic appeal, while flavored pasta is about adding a new dimension of taste to a dish. The purpose in the latter is adding flavor — and the ingredients that get added into the mix may or may not happen to leave the pasta a different color. Although the overlap here can be difficult to differentiate, considering some natural coloring agents like squid or cuttlefish ink (black), beets (pink), saffron (gold), or kale (green) can impact both color and flavor.

When incorporating coloring or flavoring ingredients into fresh pasta, the food is typically ground into a puree then worked into the pasta dough. This is frequently the case with popular tricolore farfalle or rotini, which uses spinach for the green, beets for the red, and tomatoes for the orange. In this pasta, the finished taste is overall similar to regular classic pasta, with only very subtle taste undertones of the natural food coloring agents inside.

