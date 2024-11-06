Put Down Your Roast Recipe And Do One Prep Step First

Making a roast is a fairly straightforward operation. There are no complicated steps to prepare the meat — making a dry rub or marinade doesn't usually require exact measurements — and once it's in the oven, the cooking is hands-off. Where a roast does demand attention is the temperature.

You might be aware of the importance of the internal temperature you're aiming for when cooking meat, but it's just as important that you are roasting at the correct temperature. For example, your crispy pork belly relies on slow roasting to start, followed by a blast of heat. So if you take your roasting seriously, you need to check that your oven is delivering the temperature that it's displaying.

Checking this is simple — you just need an oven thermometer (not a meat thermometer). Although Ina Garten swears by the Taylor Dial Oven Thermometer, we recommend a digital option for greater precision, like this ThermoPro. With the thermometer inside the oven, set it to the desired temperature, and once it's finished pre-heating, check that the reading on the thermometer matches. If it doesn't, you need to calibrate your oven.

