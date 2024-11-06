The 2 Key Tools You Need For Expertly Smoked Slab Bacon Every Time

For anyone who's ventured into smoking meats, you know there's an art to achieving that perfectly smoky, tender, and flavorful slab bacon. But what if a couple of simple tools could guarantee you expert results, every single time?

We spoke with Greg Gatlin, a James Beard Award finalist and the founder of Gatlin's BBQ and the recently opened Gaitlin's Fins and Feathers in Houston, Texas. He's mastered the secrets of smoked meats and when it comes to bacon this grill master has some solid advice. "Two really good tips for smoking slab bacon are using hanging hooks for curing meat and having an internal temperature probe," he suggests. "The hooks ensure that the meat gets smoke all the way around it. The temperature probe helps to ensure doneness and not overcooking as well."

Slab bacon, being a thick, uncut portion, requires more time for the smoke to penetrate deeply, making it the perfect candidate for an even, all-around smoking technique. With these tools in hand, you're set to achieve that consistent taste and tenderness only the pros seem to nail.

