The 2 Key Tools You Need For Expertly Smoked Slab Bacon Every Time
For anyone who's ventured into smoking meats, you know there's an art to achieving that perfectly smoky, tender, and flavorful slab bacon. But what if a couple of simple tools could guarantee you expert results, every single time?
We spoke with Greg Gatlin, a James Beard Award finalist and the founder of Gatlin's BBQ and the recently opened Gaitlin's Fins and Feathers in Houston, Texas. He's mastered the secrets of smoked meats and when it comes to bacon this grill master has some solid advice. "Two really good tips for smoking slab bacon are using hanging hooks for curing meat and having an internal temperature probe," he suggests. "The hooks ensure that the meat gets smoke all the way around it. The temperature probe helps to ensure doneness and not overcooking as well."
Slab bacon, being a thick, uncut portion, requires more time for the smoke to penetrate deeply, making it the perfect candidate for an even, all-around smoking technique. With these tools in hand, you're set to achieve that consistent taste and tenderness only the pros seem to nail.
Why these tools make all the difference
Hanging hooks are a game changer for smoking bacon. Sure, laying the meat flat can work, but as Greg Gatlin stated, using hooks lets smoke circulate freely around the slab, giving it that awesome, 360-degree flavor. Each strip ends up with the savory, seasoned goodness that makes bacon taste so good. Plus, hanging the meat allows excess juices to drip down onto the heat source, producing more smoke that infuses the meat with even more essence.
Meanwhile, using an internal temperature probe makes it super easy to get your bacon cooked just right. You really want to keep an eye on the temperature because cooking it too long can dry it out and dull its meaty profile. For fresh pork belly, shooting for around 150 degrees Fahrenheit (65 degrees celsius) is a good target. With a probe, you can easily check when your bacon hits that perfect temp, making sure it stays succulent and packed with flavor.
By following these tips from Gatlin, you'll have everything you need to smoke bacon that's perfect for any grilling enthusiast.