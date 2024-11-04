Level Up Your Beef Stew With A Squeeze Of One Classic Sauce

After cooking beef stew a few times, it becomes one of those recipes that you know by heart: brown the cubes of beef; saute onions, garlic, celery, and carrots in its wake; deglaze the pot and simmer everything together. When it becomes such a seamless routine, you often forget the benefit of shaking things up from time to time. So, for a delicious spin on beef stew, we suggest adding barbecue sauce.

Advertisement

Old-fashioned beef stew is hearty and deeply savory, with red wine, bacon, garlic, and bay leaves lending the dish its earthy, velvety taste. While you don't need much to make a good batch of stew, some people like to spruce theirs up with a few extra ingredients like tomato paste, balsamic vinegar, and Worcestershire sauce. These additional elements give the stew a tangy, umami twist that balances out the heady beef. Barbecue sauce does just that, making it a top choice of ingredients that will add more flavor to beef stew.

The condiment is made up of ketchup, vinegar, and brown sugar, and often features Worcestershire sauce, mustard, garlic, paprika, and onion powder. This blend of ingredients makes for a quick flavor boost for beef stew, imparting it with a rich, zesty flair. You can add a tablespoon or two of barbecue sauce to a simmering pot of stew for a subtle enhancement, or go with a ⅓ cup for a slightly more prominent taste.

Advertisement