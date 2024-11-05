Justified or not, there's a pretty strong consensus that European butters have an edge over their American counterparts. It's all down to personal taste, but a few qualities do make European-style butter stand out, particularly when it comes to making things like creamy Alfredo sauce. Italian pastas are often defined by the sauces that blanket them, and that goes double when the dish is actually named for the sauce, such as fettuccine Alfredo or chicken Alfredo pot pie. The sauce carries the dish, and the butter carries the sauce.

For a deeply rich, creamy Alfredo sauce, you need butter with a higher percentage of milkfat, also known as butterfat. That typically means ones from Europe, or at least ones using European standards. While typical American butter harbors a minimum 80% milkfat, as defined by the USDA, most European butter percentages fall within the range of 82% to 90%. That means more pure milkfat for deeper dairy flavors, plus a dense, velvety texture. There's also lower water in the mix, as the EU restricts water content to a maximum 16%.

You may notice a grassier natural flavor in European butter, often resulting from how the cows are raised. Pasture-raised, grass-fed cows typically produce milk with earthier, complex flavors, compared to stateside cows fed with grains, corn, or soy. There can also be also a slightly tangy taste from active cultures added to European butters. All these things make a big difference in Alfredo sauce — but no worries, as these richer, creamier butters aren't entirely missing in America.

