An Oyster Roast Is The Southern-Style Potluck You Need To Try
If you're used to hosting dinner parties and organizing backyard barbecues for friends, we have a new culinary endeavor to try. Though grilling up enough oysters to feed a table of hungry guests may sound like a daunting affair, with the right prep work, you'll have yourself an event that will end up on the social feeds of all those in attendance. Similar to a crawfish boil, this Southern-inspired gathering can be customized according to the number of guests, the venue, and the dietary preferences of those present.
To prepare to host your first oyster roast, estimate to buy about 10 pounds of oysters per attendee. Since oysters are the main event at this gathering, quality matters, and you'll want to keep the pieces cool before you cook. Unless you purchase pre-washed oysters, rinse the pieces to remove any mud or debris. Place large sheet metal on top of blocks to build a platform to cook the oysters, and keep a wet towel or burlap sack on hand to steam the bivalves to perfection. Once the metal grows hot from the fire, set out the oysters in a uniform layer. After they are covered with the wet sack, the oysters will steam and open around the six to 10-minute mark. You can use a shovel to move the shells onto a protected table. (It can be helpful to line tables with papers that can be easily rolled up and discarded for quick cleaning).
A party to end all parties
Once the oysters have cooked, you'll need to get shucking, so be sure to have a sturdy oyster-shucking knife and protective gloves that can shield your digits as you begin to manipulate the pieces. Serve the oysters on the half shell for added aesthetics. As with any large gathering, planning receptacles for guests to deposit trash is a smart move, but for an oyster-shucking event, this piece will come particularly into play, so stash a few extra trash bags into your party-planning kit. Add napkins and hand towels to your shopping list; your guests will appreciate your thoughtfulness.
Line tables with various accouterments, and, of course, beverages to clear palates. Batch-made bourbon cocktails, cold pints of wheat beer, and crisp whites like Pinot Grigio or Sauvignon Blanc can keep the party flowing while pitchers of iced tea can satisfy teetotalers. Hot sauces, compound butters, and mignonette can help convert those not yet on the oyster-eating train, and dishes filled with lemon wedges, Saltines, and kimchi can round out the spread. Experienced oyster connoisseurs may appreciate seeing horseradish and cocktail sauce at the event, and you can provide a tray of bacon-and-leek baked oysters for those looking for a different taste to refresh their plates. For a true pot-luck style affair, ask friends to bring along dips and desserts. After your careful planning and preparations, this kind of party won't easily be forgotten.