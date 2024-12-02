Cheers To The Season: CELSIUS® Mocktails That Will Lift Your Holiday Spirits!
The holiday season is a joyful time, but navigating holiday parties and family gatherings can be exhausting, especially if you're trying to stay healthy. CELSIUS®, the premium lifestyle energy drink formulated to help individuals LIVE FIT™, is here to help you stay energized and refreshed, so you can enjoy every moment of the season.
Sugary and rich holiday drinks and desserts can leave you feeling tired, and for those aiming to cut back on alcohol, navigating festive gatherings can be even challenging. CELSIUS can help keep the good vibes flowing with its refreshing, fruit-forward flavors and better-for-you ingredients, including Vitamin B and Vitamin C and zero sugar, that you can feel good about drinking, unlike other sugary energy drinks.
CELSIUS' wide variety of sparkling and fizz-free flavors make for a great addition to delicious mocktails that will keep you energized all holiday season. CELSIUS has a variety of refreshing mocktail recipes to kick-start the festivities, offering a better-for-you alternative to traditional holiday cocktails and allowing you to enjoy festivities without the guilt!
With refreshing flavors like Sparkling Kiwi Strawberry and Watermelon Lemonade, you can create a tropical-inspired celebration to warm up the winter season—or take a moment to escape the holiday chaos, slipping into your own personal sunny getaway with every sip. Perfect for a group or to enjoy yourself, our two favorites are the CELSIUS Kiwi Strawberry Spritz and CELSIUS Frozen Watermelon Lemonade CELSI-Rita!
Brighten the Holiday Vibes with a CELSIUS Kiwi Strawberry Spritz
If you're more into the idea of twinkling palm trees than frosted pines, Celsius Sparkling Kiwi Strawberry is your gateway to the sunny Hawaiian holiday you've always dreamed of. The refreshing mix of fruit flavors is a wake-up call to your body and your taste buds, and will make the kind of invigorating mocktail you're going to want to drape a lei around. While it embraces a classic flavor combo, this isn't the syrupy kiwi strawberry concoction you got in your childhood juice box. Celsius Kiwi Strawberry is light and vivid, with a crispy flavor that livens up any drink.
The Celsius Kiwi Strawberry Spritz is the perfect showcase for your holiday party. It starts with fresh muddled strawberries that add not just the sweetness of ripe fruit, but a pop of jubilant red color for some holiday flair. Then mix Celsius Kiwi Strawberry with a good coconut water to taste, and add a splash of fresh lime juice to wake the whole thing up with a little kiss of tartness. Serve it over ice in a glass garnished with fresh, tangy kiwi fruit slices to enjoy this iconic flavor combo at its best.
Boost Your Holiday Spirits with a Frozen Watermelon Lemonade CELSI-Rita
Margaritas are a year-round favorite that are sure to please even the pickiest holiday crowd, and you can capture their luminous citrus essence sans alcohol with a blended CELSI-Rita mocktail. CELSIUS Sparkling Watermelon Lemonade captures two popular fruit flavors in one delicious combination. The zesty tang of lemonade and juicy succulence of fresh watermelon make for a delicious mocktail to serve at your holiday gathering.
The Frozen Watermelon Lemonade CELSI-Rita needs only three fresh ingredients along with CELSIUS Sparkling Watermelon Lemonade. Just add your CELSIUS to a blender with a mix of fresh-squeezed lemon and lime juices for that classic margarita flavor. Then add chunks of fresh, seedless watermelon and a handful of ice cubes before blending into a mocktail that tastes like the ultimate holiday getaway. Pour into a glass, garnish with a lemon slice, and watch it disappear at the party. Cocktail umbrella not included, but highly recommended.
Cheers to living fit this holiday season!