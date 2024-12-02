Cheers To The Season: CELSIUS® Mocktails That Will Lift Your Holiday Spirits!

The holiday season is a joyful time, but navigating holiday parties and family gatherings can be exhausting, especially if you're trying to stay healthy. CELSIUS®, the premium lifestyle energy drink formulated to help individuals LIVE FIT™, is here to help you stay energized and refreshed, so you can enjoy every moment of the season.

Advertisement

Sugary and rich holiday drinks and desserts can leave you feeling tired, and for those aiming to cut back on alcohol, navigating festive gatherings can be even challenging. CELSIUS can help keep the good vibes flowing with its refreshing, fruit-forward flavors and better-for-you ingredients, including Vitamin B and Vitamin C and zero sugar, that you can feel good about drinking, unlike other sugary energy drinks.

CELSIUS' wide variety of sparkling and fizz-free flavors make for a great addition to delicious mocktails that will keep you energized all holiday season. CELSIUS has a variety of refreshing mocktail recipes to kick-start the festivities, offering a better-for-you alternative to traditional holiday cocktails and allowing you to enjoy festivities without the guilt!

Advertisement

With refreshing flavors like Sparkling Kiwi Strawberry and Watermelon Lemonade, you can create a tropical-inspired celebration to warm up the winter season—or take a moment to escape the holiday chaos, slipping into your own personal sunny getaway with every sip. Perfect for a group or to enjoy yourself, our two favorites are the CELSIUS Kiwi Strawberry Spritz and CELSIUS Frozen Watermelon Lemonade CELSI-Rita!