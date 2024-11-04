Where Can You Find Pennsylvania's Famous 'Pretzel Belt?'

The world knows Pennsylvania as one of the 13 original American colonies, famous for the Liberty Bell, Declaration of Independence, and other crucial tenets of U.S. history. But the state's cultural components also extend to celebrated culinary innovations such as Hershey's chocolate, the Philly cheesesteak, and the lesser-known but equally famous treat — pretzels. That's right; at least 45 pretzel companies dot the landscapes of Pennsylvania, churning out roughly 80% of the nation's sometimes-crunchy, sometimes-doughy snacks.

Advertisement

These pretzel magicians congregate primarily in Midstate Pennsylvania, as well as the bordering south-central region, earning it the moniker of the Pretzel Belt. The region churns out endless amounts of hard and soft pretzels, while a slew of pretzel festivals, celebrations, and demonstrations showcase these edible works of art, especially on April 26, the designated National Pretzel Day. Fortunately, it's not just a seasonal thing: some of the Pretzel Belt bakers share their secrets throughout the year, offering factory tours and hands-on demonstrations.

Pretzel lore runs deep in towns like Reading, Pennsylvania, the self-proclaimed Pretzel Capital of the World. Of equal historical fame is the town of Lititz in Lancaster County, home to Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery. It's acknowledged as the first commercial pretzel bakery in the nation, founded in 1861 and now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This is where visitors can get hands-on in doughy delight, learning the art of pretzel twisting in the Sturgis family's original home and bakery. A larger Sturgis factory, opened by a grandson of Julius, still operates on the outskirts of Reading.

Advertisement