The Elegant Alabama Eatery Run By A Top Chef Winner

You can call it fancy, but this restaurant certainly isn't fussy. It's more about comforting, Southern fare presented in its prettiest form for Chef Kelsey Barnard Clark, the fifth woman and first Southerner to win Bravo's "Top Chef." On any given night you can tell that EAT KBC is the crown jewel of Dothan, Alabama's restaurant scene, bustling with guests dining inside or out, with everything just so — from the historic building that houses the restaurant to a cozy patio strung with twinkle lights. That's the way things are in picturesque Dothan, the peanut capital of the world, just a short drive away from the quartz sands of the Gulf Coast. Clark grew up in the town, and her restaurant is all about sharing those relaxed Southern vibes where supper (not dinner) is served, along with brunch, lunch, and so much more.

Advertisement

At EAT KBC the focus is on meticulously curated mixes of local seafood and true-blue family recipes backed by French cooking techniques. You'll find plenty of local Gulf Coast delicacies like snapper Ponchartrain, an ode to the classic Creole crabmeat sauce. Oysters are on the menu, too, which features mollusks from a rotation of nearby farms with names like Massacre Island and Admiral Shellfish. Attention to detail is a hot commodity here, so save some room for dessert, because that's Clark's true calling.