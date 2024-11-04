The Ultimate Guide To Beer Bottle Sizes

Beer has been one of the most popular types of alcoholic beverages for hundreds of years, and some of its history can even be traced back to B.C. times. But what about the bottles that the beer comes in? Over time, there have been a large variety of shapes and sizes of bottles, and today, many of them still exist.

Various beer bottle sizes aren't just for the idea of holding more or less beer. They also serve other purposes — like how a different shaped bottle can be better for a Belgian beer versus an IPA beer. Some bottle sizes exist for the purpose of transporting large amounts of beer at once. Others exist purely because certain brands wanted to make a different size, and others followed suit.

There are probably a lot more beer bottle sizes than you might think. In this guide, we're going to walk you through all of the beer bottle sizes that have existed in modern day. We'll let you know the brief history of these bottles, their uses, and what brands carry the size option today.