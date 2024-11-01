The Best Mustard And Mayo Ratio To Use For Rich And Creamy Deviled Eggs
Much like little blinis and petite vol-au-vents, deviled eggs are dainty appetizers that look uber-fancy at dinner parties. Plus, they're fun to assemble — especially if you use a piping bag to fill them (inexpensive piping bag sets like this Riccle one for under $7 are available online) — which can make you feel like the world's most capable cook. However, get the balance of mayo to mustard wrong in the filling and these savory bundles can miss the right flavor mark. We spoke to Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and Director of Innovation at the American Egg Board, to get some culinary advice on the best ratio to aim for when making the filling for deviled eggs.
"The ideal ratio of mayo and creamy ingredients to mustard is all about personal preference, as some like the mustard-forwardness of deviled eggs, while others prefer a tangy, creamy flavor," Serrano-Bahri says. However, he does give us a good guide: "For a traditional deviled egg, I recommend a 3:1 ratio of mayo to mustard or, about 1 teaspoon of mustard for every tablespoon of mayo. This keeps the filling rich and creamy."
When combined with cooked and mashed egg yolks, the mayo and mustard create a thick, creamy-textured stuffing that you can either pipe or spoon back into the halved whites. Aside from giving deviled eggs a mildly spicy edge, the tangy mustard also counteracts the richness of the mayo, lending it a welcome piquant lift. All you need to do is adjust the ratio to customize the filling to your taste; more mayo for a creamy richness, extra mustard for a warming heat.
Easy substitutions for deviled egg filling
If you prefer a lighter bite, consider substituting some of the mayo in your egg mixture for Greek yogurt or creme fraiche. The smooth consistency of these dairy products seamlessly blends in with the mustard and mashed eggs without adversely affecting their texture. This simple trick also boosts the protein content of your deviled eggs, instantly transforming them into a heftier, filling snack. You could also experiment by switching the mustard for horseradish or even a dash of wasabi to seriously upgrade your deviled eggs and give them a modern twist. Just be mindful that these spicier alternatives have a harsher flavor and greater pungency than an American or dijon mustard so you may need to err on the side of caution when incorporating them into your egg mixture. As always, begin by adding a small amount and giving it a taste before making any adjustments.
A splash of pickle juice is perfect for loosening up a thick deviled egg stuffing and imbuing it with a dash of balancing sweetness, whereas a final sprinkle of hot sauce brings a tingly smack of heat and visual appeal. If you're making a large number of deviled eggs, or need to transport them, it may be worth investing in a specialized deviled egg container, like this Anyumocz container for 48 deviled eggs with oval-shaped indentations and a cover to safely cocoon their delicate exteriors.