The Best Mustard And Mayo Ratio To Use For Rich And Creamy Deviled Eggs

Much like little blinis and petite vol-au-vents, deviled eggs are dainty appetizers that look uber-fancy at dinner parties. Plus, they're fun to assemble — especially if you use a piping bag to fill them (inexpensive piping bag sets like this Riccle one for under $7 are available online) — which can make you feel like the world's most capable cook. However, get the balance of mayo to mustard wrong in the filling and these savory bundles can miss the right flavor mark. We spoke to Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and Director of Innovation at the American Egg Board, to get some culinary advice on the best ratio to aim for when making the filling for deviled eggs.

"The ideal ratio of mayo and creamy ingredients to mustard is all about personal preference, as some like the mustard-forwardness of deviled eggs, while others prefer a tangy, creamy flavor," Serrano-Bahri says. However, he does give us a good guide: "For a traditional deviled egg, I recommend a 3:1 ratio of mayo to mustard or, about 1 teaspoon of mustard for every tablespoon of mayo. This keeps the filling rich and creamy."

When combined with cooked and mashed egg yolks, the mayo and mustard create a thick, creamy-textured stuffing that you can either pipe or spoon back into the halved whites. Aside from giving deviled eggs a mildly spicy edge, the tangy mustard also counteracts the richness of the mayo, lending it a welcome piquant lift. All you need to do is adjust the ratio to customize the filling to your taste; more mayo for a creamy richness, extra mustard for a warming heat.

