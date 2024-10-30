The Ohio Drive-In That Features A Sticky Gum Wall Tradition

When you think of quirky spots across the United States, the mind often wanders to attractions like Carhenge in Nebraska — a replica of England's Stonehenge made entirely from old cars — or the giant Paul Bunyan statues scattered throughout the Midwest. Ohio, however, offers something just as unforgettable with its own homespun charm: a drive-in restaurant where history sticks, quite literally! Nestled in the heart of Greenville is the famed Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe, known not only for its good food but also for its iconic gum walls.

Patrons flock to this beloved eatery to indulge in a Maid-Rite sandwich — a mound of crumbled, seasoned beef tucked inside a warm bun with mustard, pickle and onion — and leave their mark on the storied wall, now a colorful patchwork of chewed-up memories. While no one can pin down the exact start of the tradition, local lore suggests that patrons using the back entrance began sticking their gum to the brick wall instead of tossing it on the ground. Over time, this playful habit grew into a community ritual. Whether you're a local or just passing through, a stop at Maid-Rite isn't complete until you leave your gummy signature behind!