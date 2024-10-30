The Ohio Drive-In That Features A Sticky Gum Wall Tradition
When you think of quirky spots across the United States, the mind often wanders to attractions like Carhenge in Nebraska — a replica of England's Stonehenge made entirely from old cars — or the giant Paul Bunyan statues scattered throughout the Midwest. Ohio, however, offers something just as unforgettable with its own homespun charm: a drive-in restaurant where history sticks, quite literally! Nestled in the heart of Greenville is the famed Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe, known not only for its good food but also for its iconic gum walls.
Patrons flock to this beloved eatery to indulge in a Maid-Rite sandwich — a mound of crumbled, seasoned beef tucked inside a warm bun with mustard, pickle and onion — and leave their mark on the storied wall, now a colorful patchwork of chewed-up memories. While no one can pin down the exact start of the tradition, local lore suggests that patrons using the back entrance began sticking their gum to the brick wall instead of tossing it on the ground. Over time, this playful habit grew into a community ritual. Whether you're a local or just passing through, a stop at Maid-Rite isn't complete until you leave your gummy signature behind!
Maid-Rite beyond the gum wall
While the gum wall is a sticky spectacle in its own right, the Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe is a treasure trove of nostalgia (which can guide your approach to eating) and history that deserves a spotlight. Established in 1934, Maid-Rite is one of Ohio's oldest and most cherished eateries, having been around over 80 years. This family-owned establishment serves up simple yet satisfying fare. Besides its signature sandwich, it also offers ham and cheese, egg salad, milkshakes, and more, giving visitors plenty of delicious options to choose from.
The ambiance of the shop is filled with charm, as vintage décor and local memorabilia take you back in time, complemented by the aroma of hearty meals and the sounds of laughter echoing off the walls. But what truly sets Maid-Rite apart is the sense of community that it fosters. Locals gather to reminisce, celebrate milestones, and, of course, contribute to the ever-growing gum walls, where each piece tells a story. So the next time you find yourself in Greenville, remember that the Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe is more than just a place to eat; it's a celebration of culture and tradition that keeps the spirit of the community alive — one stick of old gum at a time!