How Minnesota Became The Hub For A Lesser-Known Asian Cuisine
There's a reason why Anthony Bourdain called Minneapolis an underrated food city, and it's the same reason why Andrew Zimmern reverberated his stance in an exclusive interview with Tasting Table more than a decade later: Both Minneapolis and Minnesota at large, are host to influxes of people from around the world, serving as an intercultural hub that inspires delectable local fusion and global cuisines. But, as it pertains to Hmong food, Minnesota is America's mecca.
Minnesota's concentration of Hmong food stems from the city's large population of Hmong, a Chinese ethnic group that originated near the Yellow and Yangtze Rivers. Due to conflicts with imperial China, the Hmong eventually moved from the rivers to the mountains — spreading across areas known today as Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. But it wasn't until after the Vietnam War in 1975 that the Hmong began to seek refuge in Minnesota and specifically the Twin Cities.
Today, Minnesota is home to more than 66,000 Hmong — 62,000 of which live in Minneapolis, making it the largest concentration in the U.S. Naturally, with the largest concentration of Hmong people comes the largest concentration of Hmong culture. From Hmong sausage to crispy pork, and stuffed chicken wings to hot curries and papaya salads — when in Minnesota, it's all at your fingertips.
Where to get Hmong food in Minnesota
When visiting Minnesota, you will find Hmong restaurants everywhere you look — especially if you're in the Twin Cities. Diane's Place, a Hmong-American restaurant in Northeast Minneapolis from the James Beard Awarded pastry-chef Diane Moua is an obvious choice for brunch, serving everything from Hmong sausage and sticky rice to pastry garnished, Hmong-inspired cocktails. Meanwhile, chef-owned restaurants like Vinai and Union Hmong Kitchen from Yia Vang marry local traditions with American palettes, serving everything from Hmong "khoom noj" snacks to burgers and rice bowls. But, if you want it all — and you want the most authentic experience — then the best place to go is Hmong Village.
Located in Saint Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood, Hmong Village is an indoor market with more than 250 vendors selling everything from traditional Hmong clothes and tapestries to children's toys and cosmetics. Within it all is a farmers market, and as you make your way through it, journeying closer and closer to the northwest side, you'll find what you came for — a long corridor of Hmong food vendors selling everything mentioned before and more. Highlights include the "crazy steak" from Santi's, the crispy pork from Lucky Food Express, the stuffed chicken wings and papaya salad from Mai's Kitchen, and the meat-and-three combo from Lucki's Kitchen — although nothing will disappoint.