How Minnesota Became The Hub For A Lesser-Known Asian Cuisine

There's a reason why Anthony Bourdain called Minneapolis an underrated food city, and it's the same reason why Andrew Zimmern reverberated his stance in an exclusive interview with Tasting Table more than a decade later: Both Minneapolis and Minnesota at large, are host to influxes of people from around the world, serving as an intercultural hub that inspires delectable local fusion and global cuisines. But, as it pertains to Hmong food, Minnesota is America's mecca.

Minnesota's concentration of Hmong food stems from the city's large population of Hmong, a Chinese ethnic group that originated near the Yellow and Yangtze Rivers. Due to conflicts with imperial China, the Hmong eventually moved from the rivers to the mountains — spreading across areas known today as Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. But it wasn't until after the Vietnam War in 1975 that the Hmong began to seek refuge in Minnesota and specifically the Twin Cities.

Today, Minnesota is home to more than 66,000 Hmong — 62,000 of which live in Minneapolis, making it the largest concentration in the U.S. Naturally, with the largest concentration of Hmong people comes the largest concentration of Hmong culture. From Hmong sausage to crispy pork, and stuffed chicken wings to hot curries and papaya salads — when in Minnesota, it's all at your fingertips.

