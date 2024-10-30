Skip The Relish On Your Deviled Eggs And Try These Flavorful Swaps Instead
There's a reason deviled eggs disappear quickly at any gathering — they're delicious, versatile, and a crowd favorite. But if you want yours to stand out, it's time to move beyond the standard toppings. Grandma's spoonful of relish had its day, but today's deviled eggs deserve more adventurous flavors. Think crispy bacon crumbles for crunch, a touch of caviar for luxury, or some fresh microgreens to add a bit of elegance with no extra hassle.
To get expert advice on how to take deviled eggs to the next level, we spoke with Nelson Serrano-Bahri, Chef and Director of Innovation at the American Egg Board. "Instead of relish on a deviled egg, you can use pickled red onions or capers for a tangy punch without too much sweetness," he suggests. "For a spicy twist, try chopped pickled jalapeños. You could also swap relish for sauces that enhance and customize the eggs, like chipotle mayo or creamy Italian dressing. Or, try a contrasting yolk sauce like hollandaise for extra richness."
These simple swaps show that the possibilities are endless. Once you start experimenting with different flavors and textures, deviled eggs become more than just a nostalgic appetizer — they turn into an exciting way to explore your creativity.
Timeless flavors for deviled eggs
For a fun historical twist, let's travel back to Ancient Rome, where cooks would top boiled eggs with a pine nut sauce, as noted in what's thought to be one of the oldest recipe texts, the Apicius cookbook. This creamy, nutty touch adds a level of sophistication that can really impress your guests. Plus, sharing this little tidbit can spark interesting conversations and make your gathering feel special.
If you're in the mood for something playful and modern, give your eggs a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning. It's a tasty mix of sesame seeds, garlic, onion, and poppy seeds that brings a crunchy, savory kick to your deviled eggs — perfect for a brunch spread! Try a dill and cracked pepper-topped deviled egg, featuring a filling of crème fraîche, Dijon, and mayo. The addition of fresh herbs always adds a yummy touch that's sure to be a hit!
As Chef Nelson Serrano-Bahri reminds us, the beauty of these swaps is that there's no one right way to enjoy deviled eggs. Whether you're drawing inspiration from ancient history or today's trends, these ideas offer a flavorful escape from the normal routine — and prove that there's plenty of life beyond relish.