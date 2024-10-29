The Rich Wine Pairing That's Perfect With Chocolate Chess Pie
There are few things in life as decadent as a chocolate chess pie. With one swift movement of your fork, the crisp, crackly surface gives way to a gooey chocolate center. The dessert only gets better when paired with the right beverage, so we spoke to an expert about which wine best complements chocolate chess pie.
Outside of the rich, chocolatey flavor of the pie, the best part is the texture. It is creamy and dense like custard, but quickly melts in your mouth with each bite. The mouth feel of the pie is what Camille Parson Goldstein, co-founder and managing partner of Muddling Memories, had in mind when thinking of what wines will work with it. "This pie is oh-so-silky, so let's pair it with a beautiful New World merlot or cabernet," she suggested to Tasting Table. "You want something to drink that's velvety mouthfeel matches that of this iconic slice."
Both of these major types of red wine are full-bodied and smooth, characteristics that complement the luscious mouth feel of chocolate. Though traditional merlots and cabernets are pretty tannic, the New World wines contain a lower amount of tannins, trading their usual harshness for a softer feel and bolder taste. Wines made in regions that haven't traditionally practiced the craft, such as the Americas or Australia, tend to be smoother and bolder, fitting perfectly with the creaminess of chocolate chess pie.
The flavors of merlot and cabernet enhance chocolate chess pie
Outside of the softer feel coveted by Camille Parson Goldstein, the tasting notes of New World merlots and cabernets fit with the delicious dessert. Overall, merlot is fruity and bold, with blackberry, plum, and cherry notes providing a jammy flavor. However, the wine takes a dessert-like turn with hints of vanilla and chocolate aromas — both of which you'll find in the pie.
Cabernet is similarly rife with dark fruits like black currant, plums, and deep berries. It also showcases a woodsy side thanks to notes like tobacco, oak, and cedar, which appeal to the bitter, earthiness of chocolate. Like merlot, there's a smooth, sweetness to cabernet, although it stems from caramel, as well as chocolate. It also features warm baking spices that can be complementary to chocolate chess pie.
To further tie the luscious flavors of chocolate chess pie with Parson Goldstein's velvety picks, add some of those baking spices to your recipe. Not only will the pie pair even better with the wine, but the spices add a new depth to an old classic. A pinch of nutmeg and anise along with vanilla extract provide the pie with a cozier taste that's perfect for chilly days. You can also sprinkle in some cinnamon or cloves to give the pie a spicy, enveloping flavor and aroma.