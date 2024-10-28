The Underrated Meats Michael Symon Wants You To Consider For Holiday Dinners
As the holiday season approaches, many of us get stuck in the same old culinary routines, serving dishes that feel more like traditions than choices. But why not break the mold and bring some excitement to the table? Historically, holiday meals featured a wider variety of meats beyond the usual turkey. It's time to tap into that spirit of culinary adventure and explore some underrated options that can elevate your celebrations.
Chef Michael Symon, an advocate for diversifying holiday menus, shared some thoughts on the matter during his talk at the New York Wine and Food Festival. "I think turkey is underrated after Thanksgiving," Symon said. "Obviously, everybody eats it on Thanksgiving. I think capon is an underrated one also. And my father-in-law used to be a big hunter. So any of the game, I think, is very underrated."
We couldn't agree more. Leftovers can become the base for rich soups or casseroles. Capon, a rooster that has been surgically altered for tenderness, is often juicier and more flavorful than regular chicken thanks to its extra fat, making it a standout option for holiday roasting. And then there's game meat — an often-overlooked category bursting with flavor and perfect for adventurous cooks.
Game meats for the holidays
Game meat has long played a role in festive traditions across the world. In Europe, venison and wild boar are common in winter meals, celebrating both hunting culture and the bounty of the land. Similarly, in various regions of the British countryside meals often feature pheasant, a prized bird with a mild gamey taste. These meats not only nourish but also carry stories of tradition, connecting people with the past while offering something distinct and special.
Bringing game meat into your American holiday dinners is a fantastic way to shake things up and add some exciting flavors. For example, venison has a lean, hearty taste that pairs perfectly with a zesty cranberry chutney. This reflects the European tradition of using fruit preserves to balance the intensity of game while offering an American touch, much like Thanksgiving cranberry sauce. Wild boar, with its slightly sweet, darker meat, shines alongside cornbread stuffing, adding texture and warmth that bridges rustic Southern comfort with the earthy depth of boar meat.
Incorporating these meats into your table isn't just about variety — it's about reimagining holiday traditions. By introducing game meat, you're treating your guests to flavors that are both classic and surprising, just like Chef Michael Symon suggests with capon and other underrated options.