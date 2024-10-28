The Underrated Meats Michael Symon Wants You To Consider For Holiday Dinners

As the holiday season approaches, many of us get stuck in the same old culinary routines, serving dishes that feel more like traditions than choices. But why not break the mold and bring some excitement to the table? Historically, holiday meals featured a wider variety of meats beyond the usual turkey. It's time to tap into that spirit of culinary adventure and explore some underrated options that can elevate your celebrations.

Chef Michael Symon, an advocate for diversifying holiday menus, shared some thoughts on the matter during his talk at the New York Wine and Food Festival. "I think turkey is underrated after Thanksgiving," Symon said. "Obviously, everybody eats it on Thanksgiving. I think capon is an underrated one also. And my father-in-law used to be a big hunter. So any of the game, I think, is very underrated."

We couldn't agree more. Leftovers can become the base for rich soups or casseroles. Capon, a rooster that has been surgically altered for tenderness, is often juicier and more flavorful than regular chicken thanks to its extra fat, making it a standout option for holiday roasting. And then there's game meat — an often-overlooked category bursting with flavor and perfect for adventurous cooks.

