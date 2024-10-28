The Jammy Wine You Need To Be Pairing With Blueberry Pie

A warm slice of blueberry pie is pretty close to perfection, especially if you've followed an awesome recipe, like the one for this lemon blueberry pie. The only thing that could make a bite taste even better is a drool-worthy wine pairing. However, that's often easier said than done, as finding a bottle capable of harmonizing with its sweetly tart filling and decadently buttery crust can be a challenge. Luckily, experts like Camille Parson Goldstein can shed light on the pie pairing conundrum once and for all.

As the co-founder and managing partner of Muddling Memories (@muddlingmemories on Instagram), Parson Goldstein knows a thing or two about crafting delicious wine and dessert pairings — the trick is simply a matter of matching their intensities. This is why when it comes to accompanying boldly flavorful blueberry pie, she recommends selecting an equally bold wine like a full-bodied Australian Shiraz. Unlike the floral and earthy Syrah of France, Aussie Shiraz is grown under sweltering conditions that render its fruitiness, spiciness, and alcohol levels more intense.

That said, it's precisely the wine's ripe and almost "cooked berry" quality that makes Shiraz the ultimate companion for a freshly baked blueberry pie. "The jamminess of [Shiraz] picks up the pie's dark berry fruit notes," explains Parson Goldstein. Along with amplifying fruitiness, the wine's acidity also works to underline the subtle tang of the succulent blueberry filling, creating balance. But that's not all. With its velvety tannins and high alcohol content, a glass of structured Shiraz can also effectively offset the overall richness and cloying sweetness of the dessert.

