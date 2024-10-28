The Jammy Wine You Need To Be Pairing With Blueberry Pie
A warm slice of blueberry pie is pretty close to perfection, especially if you've followed an awesome recipe, like the one for this lemon blueberry pie. The only thing that could make a bite taste even better is a drool-worthy wine pairing. However, that's often easier said than done, as finding a bottle capable of harmonizing with its sweetly tart filling and decadently buttery crust can be a challenge. Luckily, experts like Camille Parson Goldstein can shed light on the pie pairing conundrum once and for all.
As the co-founder and managing partner of Muddling Memories (@muddlingmemories on Instagram), Parson Goldstein knows a thing or two about crafting delicious wine and dessert pairings — the trick is simply a matter of matching their intensities. This is why when it comes to accompanying boldly flavorful blueberry pie, she recommends selecting an equally bold wine like a full-bodied Australian Shiraz. Unlike the floral and earthy Syrah of France, Aussie Shiraz is grown under sweltering conditions that render its fruitiness, spiciness, and alcohol levels more intense.
That said, it's precisely the wine's ripe and almost "cooked berry" quality that makes Shiraz the ultimate companion for a freshly baked blueberry pie. "The jamminess of [Shiraz] picks up the pie's dark berry fruit notes," explains Parson Goldstein. Along with amplifying fruitiness, the wine's acidity also works to underline the subtle tang of the succulent blueberry filling, creating balance. But that's not all. With its velvety tannins and high alcohol content, a glass of structured Shiraz can also effectively offset the overall richness and cloying sweetness of the dessert.
Choosing the best Aussie Shiraz for blueberry pie
There are numerous bottles of Australian Shiraz that pair well with blueberry pie. For wonderfully ripe renditions, look for types of red wine hailing from the Barossa or jammy reds from McLaren Vale. For full bodied Shiraz with nuances that extend beyond stewed berries, old vines from Heathcote or Hunter Valley can be great choices as opposed to fresher wines produced in cooler zones like Adelaide Hills. Just don't be deterred by bottles sealed with screw caps — these quality-preserving closures are the norm for many Australian producers.
Aside from appellation, it's also worth considering style when shopping for the right bottle. While Camille Parson Goldstein explains that a standard Shiraz (with little to no residual sugar) "complements the [pie's] sweetness with [its] rich tannins," the dessert also fares well with sweeter, less tannic styles. For instance, options like a luscious late harvest or fortified Shiraz can match sweetness without clashing against the baked good. Otherwise, go for something bubbly.
Despite the fact that most Aussie Shiraz is still, sparklers have a prominent fruitiness coupled with a refreshing vibrancy that successfully contrasts the sugary filling and buttery crust of blueberry pie. Regardless of which bottle you decide on, serve Shiraz properly. Since the warm climate wine tends to be high in alcohol, briefly chilling even the driest and most full-bodied bottles will lessen their boozy burn. This will help reveal the wine's jammy notes, allowing Shiraz to partner perfectly alongside a slice of blueberry pie, just as Parson Goldstein advises.