The Absolute Best Wine To Pair With Pumpkin Pie
The weather is getting colder and the leaves are turning, which can only mean one thing: It's pumpkin season. Yup, pumpkins on stoops, in patches, and fused into our cozy, warm drinks. But with all the pumpkin festivities, we rarely hear about which types of wine to pair with the scrumptious squash. That's why we connected with Camille Parson Goldstein, the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Muddling Memories, to get her expert opinion on pairing wine with a rich, pumpkin pie.
In a season when everybody is reaching for full-bodied reds, Camille Parson Goldstein presents an unexpected wine pairing pick. According to Goldstein, "The immediate wine I would reach for is a crisp French chardonnay that plays into the buttery crust and creamy pumpkin filling." A white wine is not what you'd think of during the cold, fall season, but French chardonnay is not your average white wine. This varietal of dry white can pair with anything from dry-aged steak to cheddar cheese.
Look for chardonnays from this specific region
French chardonnays are rooted in the Burgundy region of France, where the white grape cultivated over centuries reigns supreme over all other white grapes in the world. While French chardonnays are world-famous for their distinct character and superior flavor profiles, there are two aging techniques that offer two very different flavor profiles.
There are chardonnays from the Chablis region of Burgundy and ones from the Côte de Beaune region of Burgundy. For a pumpkin pie pairing, we recommend looking for bottles from Côte de Beaune, because these wines are typically dry-aged in oak barrels. Oak-aging French chardonnay gives it a buttery, nutty texture with hints of vanilla, hazelnut, and crème fraîche.
If you're looking to sip the wine from dinner to dessert, we recommend cooking something with milder flavors that is still rich in texture. If you want to have a pie-themed night, a shepherd's pie would pair wonderfully. Or pair the crisp white with your favorite ham recipe – you can't go wrong with any buttery dishes.