The Absolute Best Wine To Pair With Pumpkin Pie

The weather is getting colder and the leaves are turning, which can only mean one thing: It's pumpkin season. Yup, pumpkins on stoops, in patches, and fused into our cozy, warm drinks. But with all the pumpkin festivities, we rarely hear about which types of wine to pair with the scrumptious squash. That's why we connected with Camille Parson Goldstein, the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Muddling Memories, to get her expert opinion on pairing wine with a rich, pumpkin pie.

In a season when everybody is reaching for full-bodied reds, Camille Parson Goldstein presents an unexpected wine pairing pick. According to Goldstein, "The immediate wine I would reach for is a crisp French chardonnay that plays into the buttery crust and creamy pumpkin filling." A white wine is not what you'd think of during the cold, fall season, but French chardonnay is not your average white wine. This varietal of dry white can pair with anything from dry-aged steak to cheddar cheese.