The Classic Dessert Wine That Pairs Perfectly With Crème Brûlée

A dessert wine is the dreamiest pairing for that softly shattered surface of a crème brûlée. Camille Parson Goldstein, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Muddling Memories, has an instant recommendation: "Amontillado sherry," she says, "This fortified wine is on the drier side and will complement the vanilla notes in the brûlée." Providing that balance is key, and an Amontillado has the dryness to perfectly contrast the creamy texture of the dessert without overpowering the diner, and it acts as a palate cleanser. If it is vanilla-flavored — the most popular option for crème brûlée — then this should be your pairing of choice.

Advertisement

Crème brûlée is a decadent layering of silky custard with a caramelized sugar topping. While its flavors are typically vanilla-based, they can include anything from cinnamon to ginger and even pumpkin (perfect for fall). Add Amontillado sherry to your ultimate sherry wine cheat sheet if you're looking for a crisp sidekick.