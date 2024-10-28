The Classic Dessert Wine That Pairs Perfectly With Crème Brûlée
A dessert wine is the dreamiest pairing for that softly shattered surface of a crème brûlée. Camille Parson Goldstein, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Muddling Memories, has an instant recommendation: "Amontillado sherry," she says, "This fortified wine is on the drier side and will complement the vanilla notes in the brûlée." Providing that balance is key, and an Amontillado has the dryness to perfectly contrast the creamy texture of the dessert without overpowering the diner, and it acts as a palate cleanser. If it is vanilla-flavored — the most popular option for crème brûlée — then this should be your pairing of choice.
Crème brûlée is a decadent layering of silky custard with a caramelized sugar topping. While its flavors are typically vanilla-based, they can include anything from cinnamon to ginger and even pumpkin (perfect for fall). Add Amontillado sherry to your ultimate sherry wine cheat sheet if you're looking for a crisp sidekick.
What is Amontillado sherry?
Let's backtrack a few steps: what exactly is Amontillado sherry? The Spanish fortified wine deserves a proper introduction. Characteristically dry, it's made from white grapes and has a 20% alcohol content. If you pick up a glass, you'll notice a darker color than variations like fino. This is because producers age it through porous oak, encouraging a slower, more natural break up of flor (a layer of yeast cells used to biologically fortify wine). Tasting note-wise, the sherry has a delicious nutty quality and a lingering oaky trace from the aging cask.
Amontillado Sherry is lip-smackingly served slightly chilled. It's a handy bottle to have around to add to dishes, too, not just enjoy as a pairing on the side. But if you do use it all up with a classic crème brûlée recipe, apple cider vinegar is the ingredient you can use in place of sherry when cooking. Maybe stock up on a few bottles of this versatile sherry choice.