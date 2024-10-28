The Unexpected Cereal Topping For A Bulked Up Breakfast

Sure, having cereal for breakfast is nothing new, but you don't always have to settle for the same thing every time. Even the most plain and ordinary cereal can become exciting once paired with the right ingredients. Fortunately, there's an arsenal of toppings that can make breakfast cereal way more exciting whenever it gets far too repetitive or just needs a little bulking up. Fruits and nuts are pretty familiar, right? Well, we can't say the same thing about cottage cheese. Just a crumble and this unexpected addition will effortlessly elevate your cereal from taste to texture.

Cottage cheese has had quite a resurgence recently, and for good reasons. Although nothing too drastic, its sweet and salty nuances, speckled with a tangy aftertaste can make just about any dish better. For something as adaptable and flexible as cereal, you can only imagine the subtle depth it brings to the familiar nutty, sugary taste. Cereal isn't exactly known for its complexity, but cottage cheese is the one-ingredient leap to achieve this, all without having to sacrifice any original flavors.

Let's not forget about the textural impact, either. There's nothing quite like cottage cheese's creamy yet slightly curdled consistency. It's a delectable contrast against the crunchy cereal grains, and every bite is as fascinating as you'd expect. Although not compulsory, you can also whip the cottage cheese for an airy smoothness good enough to replace yogurt (if you do eat it with cereal).

