The Unexpected Cereal Topping For A Bulked Up Breakfast
Sure, having cereal for breakfast is nothing new, but you don't always have to settle for the same thing every time. Even the most plain and ordinary cereal can become exciting once paired with the right ingredients. Fortunately, there's an arsenal of toppings that can make breakfast cereal way more exciting whenever it gets far too repetitive or just needs a little bulking up. Fruits and nuts are pretty familiar, right? Well, we can't say the same thing about cottage cheese. Just a crumble and this unexpected addition will effortlessly elevate your cereal from taste to texture.
Cottage cheese has had quite a resurgence recently, and for good reasons. Although nothing too drastic, its sweet and salty nuances, speckled with a tangy aftertaste can make just about any dish better. For something as adaptable and flexible as cereal, you can only imagine the subtle depth it brings to the familiar nutty, sugary taste. Cereal isn't exactly known for its complexity, but cottage cheese is the one-ingredient leap to achieve this, all without having to sacrifice any original flavors.
Let's not forget about the textural impact, either. There's nothing quite like cottage cheese's creamy yet slightly curdled consistency. It's a delectable contrast against the crunchy cereal grains, and every bite is as fascinating as you'd expect. Although not compulsory, you can also whip the cottage cheese for an airy smoothness good enough to replace yogurt (if you do eat it with cereal).
Cottage cheese, cereal, and what else?
Your breakfast delight doesn't have to stop at just cottage cheese and cereal. Fruits — both fresh and dried — have a permanent place alongside breakfast cereal, and they're even better when coated in creamy, tangy cottage cheese. Bananas, berries, mangoes, kiwi, and apples are some common choices, but feel free to use whatever else you want.
Adding to the textural fun, seeds and nuts of various kinds never disappoint. While cereal is crunchy in a crumbly way, they are slightly more sturdy and as a bonus, packed with pops of nutty flavors. On the flaky and chewy side, there are coconut flakes and shredded coconuts, both of which are pretty great for bringing a tropical twist to your breakfast bowl.
Don't forget you can also flavor the cottage cheese. Go with peanut butter for an even richer texture and an equally rich taste or cocoa powder if you want that chocolatey goodness instead. Better yet, use the two together in one go — it's like having a healthy dessert for breakfast. With fall upon us, a sprinkle of cinnamon, nutmeg, or pumpkin spice is just what you need to embrace the seasonal warmth. Fruit jam, compote, or preserves are also worth a mix if you'd like a more intensified sweetness. Regular sweetener like honey, brown sugar, or syrup, of course, also does the trick.