How To Cut Sausage Links To Transform Any Dish

Sausage links come in many different types, offering a snappy, flavorful bite to iconic recipes from barbecue sandwiches to bowls of gumbo. However, you can elevate sausage links on their own before even adding them to a dish. We've consulted fourth-generation barbecue master Hunter Shoults, who manages the plant at Bear Creek Smokehouse, owned by his father, celebrity chef Robbie Shoults. Backed by generations of experience producing and smoking sausages, Hunter Shoults explained how cutting sausage links transforms any dish.

"There are pros and cons to the way we cut sausage prior to the specific cooking process at hand," he said. "Spiral cutting on a skewer will expose more of the flesh of the sausage, allowing for a more even cook and more caramelization to take place on the grill. Splitting sausage for pan-searing and placing the flesh side down in the pan makes for a great hot dog." We've got a clever skewer trick for crispy spiral-cut hot dogs for you to try, using this Paudin pairing knife. Splitting a sausage down the middle is a simple way to create more surface area to crisp up in the pan.

If you're looking for a challenge with impressive results, Shoults said, "Crosshatching sausages can raise the brow of even the most sophisticated individual, especially if you really take your time and make opposing diagonal cuts closely and uniformly down the length of the sausage prior to cooking."

