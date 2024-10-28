The Seasoning Mistake To Avoid When Making Homemade Sausage

You might be quick to grab store-bought sausage at the supermarket, but there's a case for making homemade sausage when you have the time to put in the effort. You'll have control over what meats go into the blend, the salt and spice levels, plus what other seasonings you add to the ground meat. Amongst the many mistakes you can make with homemade sausage, however, a big issue comes in the seasoning, according to Hunter Shoults, the plant manager in charge of production of all meats at Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall, Texas, who also happens to be the son of celebrity chef Robbie Shoults.

Advertisement

"Over seasoning and under-seasoning are typical mistakes when making sausage at home," Shoults says. "It's difficult to know how well a seasoning blend will stand out with the other ingredients in the meat block, but a typical rule of thumb is to use 2%." For clarification, that percentage refers to how much of the overall mixture should be the seasoning blend. That means for every five pounds of sausage, around 1.6 ounces of that should be your go-to spices — and you can add more based on specific recipes or your spice preference.