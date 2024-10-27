The Best And Worst Fruits To Use When Making A Frozen Dessert Salad

With so many different types of frozen desserts, why not get a little creative with frozen fruit, gelatin, and sweet "fluff"? You can add your favorite fruits, gelatin, and other accouterments to make an outstanding crowd-pleaser of a dish. It is vital, however, to choose the right fruits for the task. When it comes to frozen dessert salads containing gelatin, fresh guava, pineapple, and kiwi are among the no-go list due to the naturally occurring enzymes in the fruits that would break down the gelatin's molecular structure and keep it from properly setting in the freezer. For a frozen dessert salad with Jell-O, your fruits of choice should be cohesive, flavorful, and allow for a structurally sound freezing process.

It's always a good idea to make sure that the flavors you're using in a particular dish all coordinate with one another in terms of taste. When it comes to science, it's all the more necessary to ensure you're maintaining the correct consistency for desired results and edibility. If you intend to use fresh fruit, the worst ones are anything that contains the bromelain enzyme, which breaks down the collagen found in Jell-O, restricting its ability to congeal. These fruits include ginger, papaya, mangoes, and figs as well as the other aforementioned tropical fruits. Fear not, however, as the canned version and cooked versions of your favorite fruits will break down the enzyme, allowing them to be used.

