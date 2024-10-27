Try This Expert Tip To Find Your Ideal Flavor When Using Store-Bought Sausage Seasoning

Store-bought sausage seasoning is an awesome hassle-free to way to lend sausage meat some chutzpah before shaping it into links. A mix of anything from paprika and garlic powder to dried bell pepper and herbs, this all-in-one spice blend comes in an array of varieties. And according to expert Hunter Shoults, the plant manager at Bear Creek Smokehouse, in charge of production of all meats, there's one brilliant tip to finding your ideal flavor — splitting your single batch of sausage meat into a trio of sub-divisions to experiment with salt and seasonings.

"Store-bought sausage seasoning blends are typically tested, tried, and true, and favorable to the majority of the public," explains Shoults. "One idea is to break your batch of homemade sausage down into three separate 'sub-batches.' In batch A, do the standard seasoning blend as is, at the specified amount (or 2% of the meat block). In batch B, you may add some additional salt. Record this amount. If it's favorable in the taste testing, you will be glad the amount is recorded. In batch C, maybe you add some additional garlic pepper or black pepper."

This winning technique means you can use a single batch of sausage meat to experiment with, rather than making an entire recipe's worth in one go and later deciding you don't like the flavor. It's also dead easy to compare your two sub-batches to your control group and make changes from there.

