The Best Type Of Hot Sauce To Use For Marinating Seafood

If you've ever drizzled Tabasco sauce over a fried shrimp po boy or a spicy habanero sauce onto these fried fish tacos, you know that hot sauce and seafood are a match made in heaven. However, instead of using hot sauce as an afterthought, you can incorporate it into a seafood marinade for fish bursting with spicy umami. If you're wondering what the best type of hot sauce to use in a seafood marinade is, we've found one of the most knowledgeable experts in the hot sauce business. Tasting Table recently interviewed Noah Chaimberg, CEO and founder of Heatonist, a company that knows about all different kinds of hot sauces from around the globe.

Chaimberg's advice was both simple and logical: "For seafood, I'd recommend a sauce with a touch of citrus. It's a classic pairing, and the brightness of the citrus wakes up the mild flavors of the seafood." Everything from shrimp to fancy fish filets are often finished with a squeeze of lemon, lime, and sometimes grapefruit juice. It's the perfect tangy complement for an umami-rich seafood and a spicy hot sauce, resulting in a well-balanced marinade.

However, this advice does come with a warning. "Be cautious not to use a hot sauce that is too acidic with anything incredibly delicate (flounder, snapper, prawns) ... it may start cooking the seafood," Chaimberg explained. Marinating seafood of any kind is a much quicker process than most other proteins, requiring only 15 to 30 minutes.

