The 2 Biggest Mistakes You're Making With Korean BBQ, According To A Chef

Hosting a Korean barbecue at home takes a lot of prep work, from slicing the meats and chopping the veggies to whipping up dipping sauces and setting up the tabletop grill. All the extra effort is worth it when your guests can create a customized meal at the table from the freshest ingredients while they sip on a traditional glass of soju. Plus, doing all the work in advance leaves you free to sit back and socialize without worrying about your appetizers and mains burning in the oven; everything is already set on the table in bowls and plates ready for transforming into a personalized bite.

Advertisement

Having said that, it can be disappointing when you've invited all your friends over for a culinary extravaganza but the flavor and texture of your grilled meats doesn't quite hit the mark. Luckily, we've got you covered! After speaking to expert Ji Hye Kim, Chef and Owner of Miss Kim in Ann Arbor, MI, we learned that you're likely using too much marinade and cooking the meat on an excessively high heat. Both of these mistakes cause the sauce that's coating the meat to burn, ruining all your hard work and smoking up your dining room.