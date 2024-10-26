The Texas Restaurant That Double-Dips As A Newspaper Office

If you thought local journalism was dead, you likely haven't been to Marfa, Texas, the home of an eclectic cafe that doubles as a news room for The Big Bend Sentinel. That doesn't mean the journalists just hang out sipping lattes and espressos all day — the historic white adobe building actually serves as the thriving heartbeat of local news for the region. It's far from a fly-by-night indie journal, but rather a traditional, century-old newspaper that has been delivering local news for Presidio County and Far West Texas since 1926.

Now, they just do it surrounded by a whole lot of good coffee, locally inspired cuisine, lively conversation, regional art, and afternoon cocktails. Reporters venture into the wider community to dig up important stories, but there's surely a wealth of juicy news tips lurking within the artsy walls of their roommate, The Sentinel cafe and cocktail bar. It's open from early morning to mid-afternoon — just enough time for tales to fly from coffee cup chatter to written articles, and finally, to printed pages.

In the spirit of true journalism, the newspaper covers core topics such as voting, education, border walls, and regional concerns like desert plant conservation — but it also digs deep into local culture, as noted by the art-filled cafe walls, exhibits, and tables stacked with pottery, textiles, jewelry, books, and basketry. Then there's the food. In addition to morning cappuccinos and baked goods, The Sentinel reflects border-state Mexican cuisine, dishing out the likes of spicy chicken pozole stew, butternut squash tacos, barbacoa, and steak tortas.

