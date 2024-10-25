Your Grill Is The Secret For Gumbo You Won't Be Able To Get Enough Of
The secret to a delicious gumbo is time, patience, and a lot of thoughtful and thorough seasoning. In fact, knowing what's really in Creole seasoning is of the utmost importance for adding the right flavor to the proteins in a gumbo. For a Bayou-inspired gumbo that's packed with taste, turn to your grill to prepare the chicken, shrimp, and sausage additions for your pot. The main difference between pan roasting and grilling your gumbo ingredients is the boldness of flavor and how this will inform your overall dish.
Using a grill to cook the main proteins for a gumbo is a twist on traditional methods of roasting — and just as effective. The most important step in this part of the lengthy gumbo-making process is still seasoning your proteins first and foremost. The charring from a grill, however, is what adds a unique element of flavor that isn't present in a pan sear or oven bake. Along with a hearty helping of Zatarain's New Orleans style Creole seasoning or your own homemade blend, the proteins in your gumbo will be a knockout.
Making gumbo on the grill
If you want to know what's really in gumbo, chicken, andouille sausage, and shrimp are typical of both Cajun and Creole variations. A basic chicken and andouille gumbo recipe is a great place to start, though other additions can sometimes include turkey necks and whole blue crab too. The convenience of using a grill to prepare your main proteins only serves to streamline the process of cooking the raw meat. However, the rest of the gumbo-making process should never be rushed. Preparing a proper dark brown roux, adding in your holy trinity, spices, and walking away to let everything sit and commingle in the pot is all part of what makes gumbo so comforting and worthwhile.
For gumbo on the grill, be sure to season all of your proteins thoroughly. Grilling should not only cook your chicken, sausage, and shrimp, but also ensure that the flavor and spices stick and permeate the entire dish. It's also crucial to add your cooked shrimp to the pot last to avoid overcooking it. You can dry rub and let the spices work into your chicken, sausage, and shrimp the night prior for extra deep flavoring. While you've got your pot going, you can take time to step away and grill your seasoned chicken, sausage, and shrimp before setting it aside to add towards the end of the process. However you like your gumbo, remember to take it slow and enjoy the process.