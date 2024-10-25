Your Grill Is The Secret For Gumbo You Won't Be Able To Get Enough Of

If you want to know what's really in gumbo, chicken, andouille sausage, and shrimp are typical of both Cajun and Creole variations. A basic chicken and andouille gumbo recipe is a great place to start, though other additions can sometimes include turkey necks and whole blue crab too. The convenience of using a grill to prepare your main proteins only serves to streamline the process of cooking the raw meat. However, the rest of the gumbo-making process should never be rushed. Preparing a proper dark brown roux, adding in your holy trinity, spices, and walking away to let everything sit and commingle in the pot is all part of what makes gumbo so comforting and worthwhile.

For gumbo on the grill, be sure to season all of your proteins thoroughly. Grilling should not only cook your chicken, sausage, and shrimp, but also ensure that the flavor and spices stick and permeate the entire dish. It's also crucial to add your cooked shrimp to the pot last to avoid overcooking it. You can dry rub and let the spices work into your chicken, sausage, and shrimp the night prior for extra deep flavoring. While you've got your pot going, you can take time to step away and grill your seasoned chicken, sausage, and shrimp before setting it aside to add towards the end of the process. However you like your gumbo, remember to take it slow and enjoy the process.