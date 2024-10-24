The Maine Restaurant That Only Accepts Reservations Via Postcard

In Freedom, April is akin to December at the North Pole. A flurry of postcards have arrived at the restaurant expressing hopes and wishes — not for toys, but seats at the table. French and her staff spend the month picking at random and calling each lucky lottery winner to secure a date (The Lost Kitchen typically operates between May and October). Non-selected cards are retained in case a party cancels, but French saves them all. They are vibrant slivers of the authors' personalities.

Prepare to settle in for the evening should you ever win the drawing. Dinner is a marathon, running five hours in length with some 14 courses, but it will never feel like a slog. Everything from bluefin tuna to peaches used with a shortcake could be served, though guests don't necessarily expect those dishes. The menu changes nightly — a custom that bucks most restaurant kitchens' customs.

If you're an ambitious diner with the goal of eating at the country's hardest-to-get-into restaurants, there are resources you can consult. They include a website where users can buy and sell reservations as well as tips on how to snag a chair at Los Angeles' hottest establishments. Should you ever need to call off a booking, though, always be sure to let the restaurant know in advance (ghosting comes with some pretty harsh penalties). In the case of cancellations at The Lost Kitchen, diners just need to have a pen, postcard, and a stamp at the ready.

