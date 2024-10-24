Yes, There Is A Difference Between Sweet And Field Corn

It's common to hear the term "sweet corn," referring to those luscious, crunchy, cobbed kernels we love to slather with butter, salt, seasonings, lime spritzes, or elote-style dips and sauces. Whether you're a corn purist eschewing the extras, or an all-out anything-goes cob enthusiast, it's a good bet you're eating sweet corn rather than its alter ego, field corn. Also known as dent corn or cow corn, this is the type fed to cattle or other livestock — and there's definitely a difference.

It mostly comes down to sweetness and texture, which is purposefully cultivated depending on the corn's destination: to humans, animals, or an extraordinarily broad range of consumer products. The sweet corn cultivated for human palates has a much higher natural sugar content, and the ears get harvested early, before that sugar transforms into starch. The kernels remain juicy beneath the skins, gifting us that sweet burst of flavor. But this kind accounts for only a small portion of corn grown in America.

U.S. farmers plant at least 90 million acres of corn annually. The bulk of it becomes field corn that gets used as animal feed, cooking oil, food fillers, and fuel ethanol. You'd immediately recognize the difference if you bit into it. The corn features prominent impressions, or dent marks, in each kernel, a result of drying in the fields much longer than sweet corn. This results in starchy kernels rather than sweet, juicy ones.

