The Unconventional Secret To A Better Chocolate Cake Experience Isn't An Ingredient

Maybe you've been washing your chocolate cake down with a glass of milk for ages. It's a culinary combo appreciated by foodies young and all grown up, but there's a tip takes the idea one step further: It's time to cut out the middle man and dump that milk directly over the cake (yes, really).

Advertisement

It's actually a viral cake-eating technique. In the "milk moat method," a slice of chocolate cake is served in a shallow bowl, and a glass of whole milk is poured over the top. In the TikTok by @nikkalcaraz depicting the technique (which has accrued over 500k likes), the original poster comments, "In my opinion there are only two acceptable ways to eat chocolate cake. The 'milk moat method' and like Bruce Bogtrotter in Matilda."

The milk moat method adds moisture and suppleness, turning regular chocolate cake into a consistency more similar to brownie batter as it soaks. On the thrifty side, the splash of milk could also rescue day-old dried-out cake, helping make use of birthday party leftovers, or breathe new life into lackluster boxed cake mix. The Caker is our favorite brand of packaged cake mix, for the record. But, Betty Crocker Delights Super Moist Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake Mix is a classic and also totally works here. Either way, you'll want to grab a spoon (not a fork) and dig in.

Advertisement