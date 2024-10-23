How Charleys Created Its Philly Cheesesteak Empire

Although Philadelphians may argue, the best cheesesteaks aren't necessarily conceived in the City of Brotherly Love. Perhaps you might find your favorite in Columbus, Ohio, where 13 Charleys franchises serve hungry Philly cheesesteak lovers from locations in shopping malls to the campus of Ohio State University. In 1985, OSU student Charley Shin first tried a Philly cheesesteak while on a trip to Philadelphia. The Korean-born finance major already had a vision for success when he decided the steak sandwich would be an instant hit with fellow students, and set out to serve it in his own restaurant.

In 1986, Shin convinced his mother to help him finance what would be his first eatery, Charley's Steakery. He added loaded gourmet fries and homemade lemonade to the menu, and he enjoyed success as the restaurant became a hit. But Shin wasn't finished. In 1991, he franchised the restaurant, and Charley's Steakery became Charley's Grilled Subs, and then eventually Charleys Cheesesteaks. Shin told The Columbus Dispatch that despite knowing very little about franchising and having an attorney advise him the percentage of success was low, he went to the campus library and read through a book on how to franchise a small business.

To date, Charleys Cheesesteaks can be found in 17 countries and 46 U.S. states. In addition to the more than 850 Charleys locations, Shin oversees a multi-brand restaurant empire that includes BIBIBOP and Lenny's Grill and Subs. In an industry that is often cutthroat, Charleys Cheesesteaks provided something relatively unique, and it was simply inspired by its owner eating a delicious steak sandwich.

