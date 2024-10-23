Can You Broil With An Air Fryer?

Sometimes, we feel our air fryers are magical machines that can do almost anything, including broiling. It's times like these when we forget that air fryers are just mini convection ovens with hot air circulating evenly throughout the unit. So if you're wondering if you can broil food with an air fryer, our answer is, well, it depends on the air fryer model. Does it have a heating element at the top? Is there a broil setting? If both of the answers are no, then, no, your air fryer won't be able to broil food.

Now, if broiling food is important to you and you don't have an air fryer or haven't cooked with one yet, look over our list of all the tips you need when cooking with an air fryer. We've talked about how a little research first and choosing the right model are very important. If you need help deciding on a model, we've tested and reviewed nine popular ones and named the best air fryers during the 2023 Tasting Table Awards. One air fryer that won an award can broil food: the Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10-Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL. To use the Ninja to broil food, set the unit to Air Broil. Note that air fryers that can broil don't come with the actual flame that your gas ranges do.