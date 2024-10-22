Take Tomato Sandwiches To The Next Level With One Spicy Ingredient
Tomato sandwiches don't necessarily have to allude to the classic BLT, because the fruit (no, it's not a vegetable) stands on its own between two slices of bread. Even in its simplest form, you likely want an extra ingredient or two, like how making a tomato sandwich in the South involves dollops of mayonnaise. But if you're planning to add some spice, you may want to skip that boring bottle of hot sauce — chamoy is your solution.
The ingredient isn't necessarily as common here as it is globally in places like the Philippines and Mexico, but some of the best uses for chamoy include putting the sweet-and-spicy spread on fruits such as mango and in cocktails like micheladas. It's mostly made from dried peppers and fruits, tamarind, and sugars, which is why it works well with tomatoes. Chamoy's spiciness will balance the richness and natural sweetness of those ripe tomatoes, and add a little salt and sugar to bring out all of the flavors. And since it's a sauce, it's just as easy to spread on a tomato sandwich as any other condiment like mayonnaise.
The best way to put chamoy on your next tomato sandwich
Combining unlikely ingredients is a delicate balance of using just the right amount. Chamoy packs flavor, so you want it to compliment the tomatoes and not be overwhelming. That means you should start with just about a teaspoon of chamoy for every tomato sandwich then add more to taste if needed. Spread the chamoy on its own to introduce the flavors on the sandwich, or mix it with mayonnaise to temper the flavors and add both condiments at once. Use as much tomato as you'd like, but three to four slices could offer that balance.
You don't have to stick with just tomato, chamoy, and a little mayonnaise. Lean into the Mexican use of chamoy and add sliced avocado, fresh peppers, or pickled jalapenos to the sandwich. Raw or pickled red onions aren't a bad idea either for some extra zest and crunch. And if you don't like the idea of eating a sandwich that focuses on just vegetables and condiments, go for that BLT and add some crunchy bacon and lettuce. And to make sure your chamoy doesn't go to waste, it's always good to know the most popular tomato varieties before making your sandwich.