Tomato sandwiches don't necessarily have to allude to the classic BLT, because the fruit (no, it's not a vegetable) stands on its own between two slices of bread. Even in its simplest form, you likely want an extra ingredient or two, like how making a tomato sandwich in the South involves dollops of mayonnaise. But if you're planning to add some spice, you may want to skip that boring bottle of hot sauce — chamoy is your solution.

The ingredient isn't necessarily as common here as it is globally in places like the Philippines and Mexico, but some of the best uses for chamoy include putting the sweet-and-spicy spread on fruits such as mango and in cocktails like micheladas. It's mostly made from dried peppers and fruits, tamarind, and sugars, which is why it works well with tomatoes. Chamoy's spiciness will balance the richness and natural sweetness of those ripe tomatoes, and add a little salt and sugar to bring out all of the flavors. And since it's a sauce, it's just as easy to spread on a tomato sandwich as any other condiment like mayonnaise.