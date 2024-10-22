Tired Of Your Usual Philly Cheesesteak? Try A Seafood Swap Instead
There's nothing quite as iconic as the Philly cheesesteak sandwich. The true origin of the Philly cheesesteak is steeped in legend, giving the sandwich an almost mythical quality. With hotly contested and strong-held opinions on the elements that make up a Philly cheesesteak, it all comes down to having the proper hoagie roll, the ideal types of cheese, and, of course, the steak. You wouldn't ordinarily hear a Philly cheesesteak aficionado calling for swapping seafood in for the eponymous steak; however, with an understanding that some diets don't accommodate red meat, there's a simple and pescatarian-friendly solution. Although in defiance of tradition, salmon can be a unique and enjoyable alternative for your Philly cheesesteak sandwich.
Salmon is an excellent fish on its own and even better when properly prepared as the filling in a Philly cheesesteak. The mild flavor and tender texture of salmon make it an ideal replacement for the standard beef in a cheesesteak, provided that you get the flavors and seasoning right. Make sure you've got a good blend of garlic, pepper, and onion flavor, or some Philly Cheesesteak Seasoning from Sweet Smokie Joe. From there you can bake, broil, or grill your salmon to the desired texture and doneness for your sandwich before topping it with peppers, onions, and lots of cheese.
How to make the best salmon Philly cheesesteak
When you think of salmon and "Philly," there's a good chance that bagels and cream cheese might not be too far from your mind. Rest assured, there is no room for cream cheese anywhere near any type of Philly cheesesteak sandwich — even one with salmon. The three types of cheese you'll find on a Philly cheesesteak include American cheese, cheese wiz, and provolone cheese. Where there's some wiggle room to part with tradition, make sure that you're still paying tribute to the spirit of your sandwich by getting the bare necessities down.
Sauteeing your salmon alongside the peppers and onions as you would in a typical homemade Philly cheesesteak recipe will help to infuse the flavors of the veggies into your seasoned fish and vice versa. If you prefer to use the oven, you can bake or broil your salmon or even separate the salmon from its skin for sauteing and then use the broiler to crisp up the skin and chop it up to include in your sandwich for an extra bit of crunchy texture. Keep to tradition with an authentic Amoroso's hoagie roll, into which you'll load all of your delicious sandwich fillings and be prepared to enjoy a Philly cheesesteak sandwich like you've never had before.