Tired Of Your Usual Philly Cheesesteak? Try A Seafood Swap Instead

There's nothing quite as iconic as the Philly cheesesteak sandwich. The true origin of the Philly cheesesteak is steeped in legend, giving the sandwich an almost mythical quality. With hotly contested and strong-held opinions on the elements that make up a Philly cheesesteak, it all comes down to having the proper hoagie roll, the ideal types of cheese, and, of course, the steak. You wouldn't ordinarily hear a Philly cheesesteak aficionado calling for swapping seafood in for the eponymous steak; however, with an understanding that some diets don't accommodate red meat, there's a simple and pescatarian-friendly solution. Although in defiance of tradition, salmon can be a unique and enjoyable alternative for your Philly cheesesteak sandwich.

Salmon is an excellent fish on its own and even better when properly prepared as the filling in a Philly cheesesteak. The mild flavor and tender texture of salmon make it an ideal replacement for the standard beef in a cheesesteak, provided that you get the flavors and seasoning right. Make sure you've got a good blend of garlic, pepper, and onion flavor, or some Philly Cheesesteak Seasoning from Sweet Smokie Joe. From there you can bake, broil, or grill your salmon to the desired texture and doneness for your sandwich before topping it with peppers, onions, and lots of cheese.