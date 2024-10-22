The Easiest Way To Make Sure Your Chicken Casserole Doesn't Turn Out Dry
Chicken casserole is the ultimate comfort dish, chock full of ingredients that are equally hearty and delicious. The meal is savory, rich, and creamy, yet none of that matters if the chicken turns out bone dry. A chewy and dried-out main ingredient instantly distracts from the rest of the casserole, no matter how good it tastes. We spoke to a chef to learn the professional secret to chicken casserole that's always moist.
Classic chicken casserole features canned soup, as well as sour cream and butter. With a creamy, velvety texture like this, chicken that's anything but juicy feels completely out of place. Marcus Woods, chef of Sylvia's Restaurant in Harlem, New York City, and a City Harvest BID event participant on 29th October, has the perfect tip that will spare your chicken from dryness while also saving you time. "Don't concern yourself with cooking the chicken to completion, it will cook once incorporated into the casserole," he says.
While some things benefit from being cooked twice, the poultry that goes into a casserole is not one of them. Boiling or sauteing chicken until it's golden brown and white all the way through, then baking it at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, isn't the way to get juicy chicken. Instead, sear the chicken on both sides for about two or three minutes while the oven preheats. Cut up the chicken immediately and add it to the casserole dish, along with the other ingredients. With the meat cut into smaller pieces, it should be thoroughly cooked inside the casserole within 25 minutes.
What to add to chicken casserole so it's always moist
There are also more ways to ensure your casserole ends up rich and creamy, complete with perfectly cooked succulent chicken pieces. For chef Marcus Woods, you should always add in one ingredient for moist poultry. "Incorporate fatty, gelatinous chicken stock," he advises. During the process of making chicken stock, the collagen from the bones break down into gelatin, giving the stock a thick, silky texture.
Gelatin has a jelly-like consistency that softens meat while also helping to bind it together. A little bit of gelatin-rich stock can help keep chicken juicy and full of moisture (in fact it can even help if your chicken is slightly overcooked). When making your own homemade chicken stock, allow the bones to simmer for at least two hours so you can get enough gelatin from it. If you can, though, let it cook for up to six hours for the richest texture.
After the stock has simmered and cooled, place some of it in a bowl. Add the shredded chicken to the casserole dish, then pour the stock on top, ensuring that the meat and stock are evenly mixed. Afterwards, you can follow with the rest of the ingredients.
Another tip worth noting is to use a deep-enough casserole dish, like this Malacasa ceramic one. A deep dish helps keep all the contents moist, and you'll also thank us next time you're cooking a classic lasagna, too.