Chicken casserole is the ultimate comfort dish, chock full of ingredients that are equally hearty and delicious. The meal is savory, rich, and creamy, yet none of that matters if the chicken turns out bone dry. A chewy and dried-out main ingredient instantly distracts from the rest of the casserole, no matter how good it tastes. We spoke to a chef to learn the professional secret to chicken casserole that's always moist.

Classic chicken casserole features canned soup, as well as sour cream and butter. With a creamy, velvety texture like this, chicken that's anything but juicy feels completely out of place. Marcus Woods, chef of Sylvia's Restaurant in Harlem, New York City, and a City Harvest BID event participant on 29th October, has the perfect tip that will spare your chicken from dryness while also saving you time. "Don't concern yourself with cooking the chicken to completion, it will cook once incorporated into the casserole," he says.

While some things benefit from being cooked twice, the poultry that goes into a casserole is not one of them. Boiling or sauteing chicken until it's golden brown and white all the way through, then baking it at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, isn't the way to get juicy chicken. Instead, sear the chicken on both sides for about two or three minutes while the oven preheats. Cut up the chicken immediately and add it to the casserole dish, along with the other ingredients. With the meat cut into smaller pieces, it should be thoroughly cooked inside the casserole within 25 minutes.