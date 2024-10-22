Scrambled Brownies Are The Best For Impatient Chocolate Lovers

With a dense, thick, and decadently rich batter, brownies are the end-all-be-all of gooey chocolatey goodness. Our recipe for fudgy brownies requires a 35-minute baking time, not to mention the hour it takes for them to be cool enough to slice and serve. Of course, a pan of brownies is well worth the wait, but chocolate lovers looking for more instant gratification should try scrambled brownies.

For impatient bakers, scrambled brownies won't just cut down on baking times, but they'll eliminate baking altogether. As their name implies, scrambling brownies follows the same methodology as an egg scramble: After whisking your brownie batter into a smooth mixture, you'll pour a generous ⅓ cup dollop into a buttered skillet, gradually moving and breaking it up with a wooden spoon or spatula. A nonstick skillet (like this one from Cuisinart) will facilitate the scrambling of this ultra gooey batter. You can use a silicone spatula to seamlessly glide the batter around the pan. It'll only take a couple of minutes for the batter to begin forming crumbly brownie curds. The hot butter will give scrambled brownies a crispy, caramelized crust, so every bite will feel like that coveted corner piece.

You can expedite the process even more by using a store-bought boxed brownie mix, which'll save you ingredients and measuring steps. You'll work in batches, with two pans-worth of scrambled batter yielding an individual-sized mound of crispy yet chewy brownie crumbles.