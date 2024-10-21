Skip Bacon And Add This Pork Cut For Richer, Smokier Baked Beans

Ham hocks are the ideal substitute for bacon in baked beans, but there are other options if you can't find them or don't want to use them for some other reason. "Smoked ears, collars, jowls, or snouts all work just as well," said Chris Stark. These might be harder to procure, but a butcher likely has some of these parts leftover from breaking down pigs, so it's worth an ask. All of these pork byproducts might require various levels of prep work, so check accordingly depending on what you use. For ham hocks, smoked options can be thrown right into the pot since they're already pre-cooked, whereas raw ham hocks will need to be added early to a batch that you're slow cooking. That way the meat can fully cook and the collagen will have time to break down like Stark suggests.

When you're ready to try this upgrade, consider our slow cooker baked beans recipe and swap the bacon for ham hocks. The recipe makes around eight servings, so four to six ham hocks should be just enough depending on their size. In the rare instance when you have leftovers of the flavorful side dish, add them on top of hot dogs later in the week or serve them alongside scrambled eggs for your next savory breakfast.

