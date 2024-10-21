The Reason You Should Never Make Burnt Ends With Any Cut Except Pork Belly

Burnt ends don't seem like the kind of food that you should be thinking too hard about — they did originate as scraps, after all. But there is actually a very specific alchemy that makes them work. Like the most browned crispy bits of skin on a roast chicken, the charred bark and fatty interior of burnt ends are the kind of bites so perfect and flavorful that chefs often sneak a bite for themselves before rolling out the rest of the meal to hungry diners.

Despite burnt ends originating as unwanted barbecue leftovers and scraps from the fattiest cuts of brisket at barbecue restaurants, they have become a separate dish in their own right, now made with pork belly as well as brisket. But the meat they are made from still needs to check the same boxes those brisket ends did to produce the perfect result. So Tasting Table reached out to an expert, Chris Stark, the director of culinary operations at Hill Country Barbecue Market, who will be at the City Harvest BID in New York on October 29, to ask why pork belly is the only cut you should be making burnt ends with.

Stark told us, "Pork belly truly stands alone in its balance of layered fat and protein." Coming from such a rich area of the pig, he says, "Even the 'lean' protein is well-marbled, leading to a more decadent mouth feel than other cuts of pork may offer." This balance is perfect for slow-cooked burnt ends.